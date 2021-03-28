How Hilary Duff navigated fame and relationships, and avoided the route so many child stars take.

For millennials, Hilary Duff was one of the most prominent figures of our childhoods.

We watched her on Disney and rushed to theatres for The Lizzie McGuire Movie, we sang along to her albums and we were extremely invested in the Aaron Carter/Lindsay Lohan/Hilary Duff love triangle. Those were the days.

Duff was best known in the early 2000s as the squeaky-clean Disney star and in subsequent years, was held up as an example of a Disney star that avoided going ‘off the rails’ like so many of her peers did.

Although Duff’s public image was never majorly tarnished, it would be naïve to suggest the 33-year-old’s life in the spotlight has always been smooth sailing.

In 2001, Duff began dating Aaron Carter, who then dumped her for Lindsay Lohan before breaking up with Lohan to get back with Duff. It became a thing, with tweens around the world far too emotionally invested in the love triangle.

Duff and Carter continued an on-again-off-again relationship for three years before calling it quits for good because he cheated on her with her best friend. That was 15 years ago, but still, we haven't forgiven him.

In June 2004, Duff moved on with Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, causing controversy at the time as she was 16 and he was 25. They dated for two years before breaking up in 2006.