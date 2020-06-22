Handing her ring 'back' and constant counselling: Inside Pink and Carey Hart's marriage.

Hollywood relationships are not exactly known for their longevity, but Pink and her husband Carey Hart defied the odds to celebrate 14 years of marriage at the beginning of 2020.

It hasn't been easy, with their relationship weathering two temporary separations, and a family tragedy, to become the solid, happy union with two children it is today.

For that, they can thank couples counselling.

Wonder woman: Pink. Post continues below video.

Over the weekend, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, sat down with her therapist Vanessa Inn for an Instagram Live. The 40-year-old said if it had not been for Inn, she and 44-year-old Hart would've probably split by now, for good.

"I got a lot of sh*t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counselling with Vanessa," she explained, saying she speaks to Vanessa with Carey, and on her own.

"It's the only reason that we're still together because, you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak - I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing - that you just speak two different languages.

"You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together," the singer said.

"We just wouldn't, because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people."

Pink and former professional motocross racer Hart met in 2001 at the Summer X Games. They soon began dating.