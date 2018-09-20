Errr... an early montage for this season of The Bachelor gives away who makes it to the end.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

At the very beginning of every season of The Bachelor, Channel 10 shows us a several minute long montage of all the exciting things we can expect in the weeks to come.

There’s Osher’s smiling face, lots of sexy pool kissing, tears paired with tragic music, and that goddamn iconic voiceover of a man proclaiming that, yes, he has managed to fall in love in this hopeless place.

But that montage is also ripe territory for clues.

Because at this point in the season, with just seven women left, the scenes in the montage that haven’t aired yet are particularly telling.

In fact, revisiting the six-minute teaser we were shown mere weeks ago pretty much gives away which contestants make it to the end.

As observed by news.com.au, the following shot appears to be Nick Cummins with favourite Brittany Hockley, on a date we’re yet to see.

It also appears to be going... well.

Then there's this shot of a contestant who can only be 25-year-old Sophie Tieman, having a steamy kiss with Honey Badger in a pool. SURELY YOU DON'T HAVE A DATE LIKE THIS THEN SEND THE WOMAN HOME.