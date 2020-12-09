Sophie Monk has released her first single in over 16 years, and it’s… jazz, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Sophie Monk has released her first single in over 16 years, and it’s… jazz.

Fromer Bachelorette Sophie Monk has surprised fans by releasing her first single in over a decade. Only it's not exactly the type of music you'd expect from the Bardot singer.

In a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Sophie debuted her new jazz-infused single.

"Song I recorded. I’d love your honest opinion," she captioned the post.

Sophie went on to say that she recorded the single in a bedroom with Gary Pinto, who is known for working with artists like Guy Sebastian.

After releasing the song, Sophie had one question for her fans.

via GIPHY

Not really, but she did ask what they thought of the song and opened herself up to any criticism.

"The lyrics mean a lot to me. I only care what you guys think. I’m ready for criticism eek."

Fortunately, Sophie received plenty of compliments over the single, including some from her fellow celebs.

"You know how much I love this song. So glad others can finally hear it," said Jackie 'O' Henderson.

"Love your soulfulness. Great," actress Selma Blair commented.

"Awesome! My first vision was - I can hear this song playing as the leader title song to a series on Netflix about some kick ass chick and her life... love it," said The Biggest Loser's Michelle Bridges.

You can check out Sophie's single here.