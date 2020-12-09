Where are they now? The lesser-known cast members of Love Actually, 17 years later.

In the past 17 years, the annual re-watching of Love Actually has become a sacred Christmas tradition.

Every year, we watch Hugh Grant dancing through the halls of 10 Downing Street, Andrew Lincoln professing his love to Keira Knightley on her doorstep, and Alan Rickman breaking Emma Thompson's heart.

Since the romantic comedy was released in 2003, many of the film's cast members have gone on to have incredibly illustrious careers.

Watch the trailer for Love Actually below. Post continues after video.



Video via Universal Pictures.

But what happened to the lesser-known cast members of Love Actually?

From the staffer at 10 Downing Street who caught the attention of the Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) to Jamie's (Colin Firth) love interest, here's where they are now.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam)

Image: Universal Pictures.