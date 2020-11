We thought it was universally accepted that Benny was a very sexy boy, but then we saw a... remark.

A woman in our Mamamia Outlouders Facebook group named Petra wrote, and I quote: "The Queen's Gambit. I'm enjoying it, but I have one question: are we supposed to find the Love Actually kid in cosplay as Indiana Jones sexy? He looks like two children stacked on top of each other wearing a trenchcoat. He looks like a shrunken David Spade dressed as Crocodile Dundee. But maybe this reads as 'hot' to generation Z...?"

Um wot.

Um, firstly... yes. To the question about sexiness but also the incredibly perceptive observation of him as two children stacked on top of each other wearing a trench coat. They are not mutually exclusive.

You see, us millennials are no longer attracted to the macho Brad Pitts with their muscles and their emotional constipation. We're not about a defined jawline and big hands and six-foot-somethings. We need more from our fantasy men. And yes we're talking about special skills, such as chess. Emotional intelligence. Support but also encouragement. A phone call when we're stuck on a particular move. Also, multiple necklaces. And bracelets. And rings.

Benny also has an air of mystery. It feels like he's hiding something inside his coat/under his hat. Which is sexy. He is also gentle even though he carries a knife with him at all times - again adding to the mystery.