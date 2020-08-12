All the clues you may have missed in episode two of The Masked Singer Australia 2020.

To catch up on all The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues and gossip, visit our The Masked Singer hub page. We’ve got you completely covered.

The Masked Singer Australia continued its strange, strange journey on our screens last night.

Honestly, did we ever imagine we'd get here? Watching a cactus with breasts sing No Doubt on an average Tuesday evening? It truly is a bizarre time.

Last night we de-masked Hammerhead as cricketer Michael Bevan and precisely none of us saw that coming. It's not everyday you learn an Australian cricketing legend can sing.

Watching Hammerhead's unmasking. Post continues below video.

Five other costumes performed and to help you figure out who the heck Sloth/Wizard/Kitten/Cactus and Bushranger are, we've collated all of the clues you might've missed in Tuesday's show.

Sloth

Strength: Patience.

Sloth chose her costume not because she's slow moving, but because she slides "from one project to the next without anyone seeing me move".

Like her costume, Sloth has a colourful past and a "very colourful family". While she says this, two clowns dance(?) and eat fairy floss in the background. It also looks like they're playing a game of bowling.

Not sure if we should mention the clown that looks like he is about to pee himself. Image: Ten.