'The most psychotic thing we've ever been in.' 19 things you didn't know about Love Actually.

"Did I say that?" Grant asked sheepishly.

In the special, Thompson explained why she thought the film struck such a cord with audiences.

"[It's about] love and all its messiness and its unexpectedness in that you'll find love in the weirdest places," she said.

18. It was never meant to be an ensemble film.

Richard Curtis had written two separate films - one written around Hugh Grant's character David, and the other around Colin Firth's Jamie - but then decided to combine them.

"I’d worked out whole films on those subjects, and then I thought, Oh, I don’t want to do these because they are just turning out to be a shape I know," he told Vulture.

"And I said, 'I’d be more interested in writing a film about love and what love sort of means, and how, you know, about the subject rather than one example of a story about that subject."

19. And it was never meant to be a Christmas film.

December just wouldn't be the same without Love Actually, but originally the movie was just meant to be a... movie. An ordinary, could-happen-at-any-time-type movie.

"I’m so surprised and delighted by the Love Actually thing, because when I first started the movie it wasn’t set at Christmas then I love Christmas movies so I thought I’ll make a Christmas movie, but it didn’t occur to me that it might be one of those Christmas movies where people actually watch it again and again and it’s a delightful surprise to me," Richard Curtis told VH1.

And we are forever grateful.

This article was originally published on December 19, 2019 and has been updated.

Feature images: Universal Pictures.