'The most psychotic thing we've ever been in.' 19 things you didn't know about Love Actually.

Watching Love Actually is up there with the most sacred of Christmas traditions.
The film, with its multiple romances, Christmas octopus and dancing Hugh Grant, is for many the pinnacle of festive films.
We’ve watched it every year since its 2003 release, sometimes more than once, sometimes… 12 times, but even after all this time it seems like each year we discover something new about it.
If you didn’t cry in this scene, you’re a monster. Post continues below video.
In honour of the film, which will turn 19 this year (they grow up so fast!) here are 19 Love Actually facts you may not have known, even if you can recite the whole thing back to front.
Top Comments
Kiara Nightly was actually 17 during the filming as she filmed this prior to first Pirates of the Caribbean (Mentioned in the love actually commentary) and she was 17 during Pirates of the Caribbean (Mentioned in their commentary) people often confused the order that Kiara filmed this because of the release dates.
Christmas LOBSTER.