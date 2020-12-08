What the MAFS stars are being paid for this juicy reunion episode, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Exactly what the MAFS stars are being paid for this juicy reunion episode.

In case you missed it, the all stars of Married at First Sight are reuniting in 2021 for a dinner party episode where all hell is set to break loose, and now we've got the goss on exactly how much they're gonna get paid, thanks to The Wash.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nasser Sultan accepted the show's first offer of $3000 for the 2-day shoot - just speculating, but we think he's very excited to be back on TV.

2019 MAFS star Ines Basic managed to bag the biggest paycheck and a hotel upgrade because really, what would the reunion be without her.

Tracey Jewel was a last-minute addition to the cast due to travel restrictions making it difficult for her to get to Sydney - and because of this she negotiated a higher rate.

Although we have no word on Cyrell Paule and Jessika Power's fees, we imagine they'll be fairly high too.

According to a Daily Telegraph source, "[They] don’t know how Channel 9 managed to get them all in the same room."

"Jessika and Cyrell hate each other’s guts. Expect drama."

You bet we will.

2. Umm are the Queen’s household staff revolting against her?

It turns out The Crown is even more juicy IRL, and with the help of coronavirus, the Queen's staff are revolting.

According to The Express the queen's household staff have refused to isolate from their families to serve the queen for four weeks over Christmas which has made Queen Lizzy "furious".