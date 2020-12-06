It turns out we're getting an all-star MAFS two-part special in 2021, which is something no one needed or wanted. But now we know it's happening... we're not mad.

Especially because the drama surrounding the show and its returning cast has already started.

Are we surprised? Absolutely not.

Watch: How well do you know your partner? With 1/4 of MAFS' success stories, Cam and Jules. Post continues below video.

According to The Wash, Channel Nine have commissioned the special to air before the new season kicks off in late January.

Essentially, the most chaotic cast members from the last seven seasons will come together for a giant, drama-filled dinner party. It's believed the cast will also relive their past scandals together.

Plus, to remind us that the show has actually had *checks notes*... FOUR success stories, some of the remaining couples will join in to show the rest of the cast exactly what MAFS' 6.66 per cent success rate looks like.

The fact that people continue to sign up for this show is just... mind-blowing.

ANYWAY.

The (unconfirmed) reunion is expected to include:

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant (Season six)

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr (Season two)

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli (Season six)

Dean Wells (Season five)

Tracey Jewel (Season five)

Jessika Power (Season six)

Ines Basic (Season six)

Mike Gunner (Season six)

Cyrell Paule (Season six)

Patrick Miller (Season five)

Charlene Perera (Season five)

Cheryl Maitland (Season four)

Nasser Sultan (season five)

Sam Bell (season six)

But so far, some of the biggest drama has been from those not included.

A number of former MAFS stars - who aren't appearing in the 'all-star' reunion - vented their frustrations on social media.

It seems they're not necessarily angry about the fact they weren't invited, but that the TV event is going ahead in the first place.

MAFS has faced a lot of criticism over the years from contestants (and the public) for its focus on drama over relationships and for matching some very incompatible couples.

Sean and Jo from MAFS season five. Image: Nine.