"The hardest time of my life." Michelle Bridges opens up about her drink-driving conviction.

On the morning of January 26 2020, Michelle Bridges and her four-year-old son, Axel, hopped in the car and headed to the beach.

On their drive, the 50-year-old was pulled over for a roadside breath test on Sydney’s New South Head Road in the affluent suburb of Bellevue Hill.

The personal trainer and TV personality returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.086.

As a result, Bridges was handed a three-month driving ban and a $750 fine after pleading guilty in court.

After fronting the court, Bridges tearfully faced the media.

“The consequences of these actions will haunt me forever,” she told reporters.

Now, more than a year on from the incident, Bridges has opened up to Good Weekend about the circumstances leading to the drink driving incident, which happened as she struggled with the end of her relationship with her son’s father and fellow celebrity personal trainer, Steve ‘Commando’ Willis.

"I felt very alone," she reflected. "To be honest, it was the hardest time of my life, ever, leading up to what happened. I felt like I was in a fog, and I didn’t know what was happening."

Bridges added: "I was already in a pretty dark place. Then, you know, even more shame and humiliation came with that."

It's not the first time the 50-year-old has been so honest about the “hardest two months” of her life.

“I suppose on the outside looking in, I seemed my happy usual self. But privately I was going through a pretty stressful time on a personal level, coming to terms with my relationship breakdown,” she shared with Stellar two months after the incident.

“I spent the evening [of January 25] with girlfriends who rallied around and do what girlfriends do, lend a shoulder, lend an ear. And with that, we were drinking. I’m not proud of that, but that’s really the case, and that was my night beforehand.”

