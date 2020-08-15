A brief break-up and a baby on the way: Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of Hollywood's favourite couples.

The model and musician, who first met on the set of a music video in 2006, are now married with two (almost three) children.

Here's where it all began.

When John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced their third pregnancy. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube

In 2006, Chrissy Teigen met John Legend for the first time on the set of his music video for the song 'Stereo'.

"I walked into John's dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear," Teigen told Cosmopolitan in 2014. "I said, 'You do your own ironing!?' He said, 'Of course I do.' I gave him a hug."

After that, the couple spent the entire day together.

"We did the music video and then we were together for like 12 hours. We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit. I went to go say goodbye to him, then to his hotel, and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night," she later shared with Wendy Williams in 2014.

After their first day together, the couple took things slowly.

"I let him be himself for a while," Teigen told Cosmopolitan. "The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, 'There’s so much more out there.' I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, 'What are we?'

"Marriage was never my goal because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him."

Teigen and Legend in 2007. Image: Getty. In a recent interview, Legend revealed that before meeting Teigen, he never seriously dated anyone.