For 20 years, Hugh Grant dominated rom-coms. Most of his female co-stars hated him.

In 1994, Hugh Grant burst onto international screens with one word...

"F*ck."

He was a floppy-haired, twenty-something Londoner who was running late to his friend's wedding.

As he ran around his cramped apartment muttering "f*ck", and drove down the freeway in a tiny orange car, yelling "f*ck, f*ckity, f*ck", women around the world fell in love with him.

In the coming decades Grant, and the movies he appeared in, became the epitome of comfort watching for many women. Watching a Hugh Grant movie felt like catching up with an old friend, or snuggling down to read one of your favourite books on a rainy day.

You knew what you were going to get when you sat down to watch a Hugh Grant rom-com, and you always felt slightly better about yourself, and the world, after you watched it.

After Four Weddings and a Funeral, Grant went on to star in Notting Hill, Nine Months, Mickey Blue Eyes, Two Weeks Notice, About A Boy, Bridget Jones's Diary, Love Actually, Music and Lyrics, Did You Hear About The Morgans and The Rewrite.

At some point, his roles transitioned from slightly awkward, flopped-haired love interest, to aging, sl*tty bachelor learns the errors of his ways, and by the end of his rom-com reign it was difficult to tell whether Grant was playing a character or simply playing himself.

One thing we knew for sure was that Grant had incredible on-screen chemistry with his female co-stars, the likes of which included Julia Roberts, Julianne Moore, Drew Barrymore and Emma Thompson.

Offscreen, however, it was a completely different story.

The now 60-year-old recently told SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show that Renee Zellweger was one of the few actresses he hadn't "fallen out with".