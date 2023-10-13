It's time for SAS Australia to rethink some of its most dangerous redemption arcs.

In the past couple of years, a new path to redemption for down-on-their-luck, 'problematic' or, in some cases, criminal celebrities has emerged. All they need to do is throw on some khaki, live through a couple of weeks of pain and let a man named Ant scream in their face.

Then they're good to go.

Season four of SAS Australia has recently gotten underway on Channel Seven. For those unfamiliar, the series puts a group of celebs through quasi-military training during a gruelling two-week period.

This year's celebrity recruits range from Thai Cave rescue hero Craig Challen and swimmer Stephanie Rice to convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury and actor Craig McLachlan.

The casting of the latter two is very much in line with previous seasons, because celebrities with controversial stories always need to be in the mix.

In season one, there was Schapelle Corby. Everyone knows that particular tale. It also featured Arabella Del Busso, an alleged con woman who was reported to have allegedly faked three pregnancies during a relationship with an NRL player and Shayna Jack, who at the time was fighting doping allegations and suspended from swimming. Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins ended up passing the course, and although his redemption involved something far more low stakes than the rest — we didn't like him because he didn't pick a winner during The Bachelor, remember? — the show still positioned him as a man up against it.