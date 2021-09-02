From Blake Garvey to... now: The Bachelor Australia seasons, ranked.

*whispers* Good evening, ladies.
Since 2013, Australians have spent our winters huddled around our televisions, watching various good-looking men hand out roses to good-looking women and become best pals with Osher.
Sometimes we cried, and sometimes we yelled about how choosing leading men with nicknames related to small weasel-like mammals was maybe not a good idea. But most of the time we've enjoyed ourselves, until recently.
Recently, watching The Bachelor has become a bit like your parents forcing you to hug all your relatives at Christmas, even that aunt that smells a bit weird. It's a tradition we've... outgrown.
With The Bachelor on its last legs - probably, because... no seriously have you seen the ratings? - I have decided to give that smelly aunt one last hug. Or something. I'm really second-guessing that analogy now.
The point is: I've ranked all nine seasons of The Bachelor Australia from snore-fest to *chef's kiss*, because at least we'll always have the mems:
9. Season nine, Jimmy Nicholson.
I'm sorry. Jimmy was nice. Everyone on the show should've, in theory, made this an enjoyable season.
But we just... didn't... care.