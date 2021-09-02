From Blake Garvey to... now: The Bachelor Australia seasons, ranked.

*whispers* Good evening, ladies.

Since 2013, Australians have spent our winters huddled around our televisions, watching various good-looking men hand out roses to good-looking women and become best pals with Osher.

Sometimes we cried, and sometimes we yelled about how choosing leading men with nicknames related to small weasel-like mammals was maybe not a good idea. But most of the time we've enjoyed ourselves, until recently.

Recently, watching The Bachelor has become a bit like your parents forcing you to hug all your relatives at Christmas, even that aunt that smells a bit weird. It's a tradition we've... outgrown.

With The Bachelor on its last legs - probably, because... no seriously have you seen the ratings? - I have decided to give that smelly aunt one last hug. Or something. I'm really second-guessing that analogy now.

The point is: I've ranked all nine seasons of The Bachelor Australia from snore-fest to *chef's kiss*, because at least we'll always have the mems:

9. Season nine, Jimmy Nicholson.

I'm sorry. Jimmy was nice. Everyone on the show should've, in theory, made this an enjoyable season.

But we just... didn't... care.

Sorry to this man. Image: Channel 10.