"I’ve seen people stabbed." Everything we learnt from 'Cocaine Cassie’s' Instagram Live.

After recently being released from Colombia’s notorious El Buen women’s prison, Cassie Sainsbury has opened up about her life on parole during an Instagram Live. The 24-year-old said she was counting down the days until she can leave Colombia and return home to Australia.

“I’ll be coming back to Adelaide in two years,” she explained, according to News Corp. “I miss my family and the beaches.”

The Australian walked free after Colombia’s president signed a decree to see 4000 prisoners released into home detention, amid fears of overcrowding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The house arrest was approved for prisoners who have completed 40 per cent of their sentences, with 9News reporting Cassie will need to spend the next 36 months paroled in the country.

Describing her time behind bars during the Instagram Live this past weekend, Cassie said she'd seen "the worst ways people treat each other".

"I’ve seen people stabbed hundreds of times," she shared. "They had knives stuck into them. It’s absolutely horrible."

Reflecting on what lessons she'll take with her, Cassie said she "learnt a lot about myself, I learnt a lot about people… I’ve learnt how to analyse people better."

Cassie also shared that she has recently lost weight, telling followers, "Exercise and diet. That’s what you need to do."

Watch: Cassie Sainsbury's interview on 60 Minutes in 2017.