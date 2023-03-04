In 2019, Shayna Jack was at the centre of a doping scandal. It almost cost her life.

To this day, she has no idea how it came to be in her system. Not for lack of trying though – she spent thousands of dollars testing absolutely everything she was exposed to leading up to her positive test – even the nail polish from the nail salon where she had her nails done in the lead up to her positive result.

It remains a mystery, but what is certain is, she was never given a presumption of innocence, and if I’m honest she was treated like garbage (and I’m putting that nicely) from day one of her fight to clear her name.

I remember when Shayna’s case was unfolding in 2019 and at the same time Australian rules star Willie Rioli had also tested a positive drug test. The difference in treatment by the media and public was astounding.

Rioli was permitted to train with his West Coast team members while under a provisional suspension, whilst Shayna was labelled a drug cheat, completely ostracised and isolated from a world she really had only ever known.

"You are no longer an athlete in any sense," says Jack.

"You're no longer able to play sport in any sense. You cannot go down to the local netball club and join the netball team. I was cut off from everything I knew. I was no longer allowed to coach, so I could no longer have that connection or that feeling like I was inspiring the young boys and girls of the next generation, which is a massive part of why I do what I do.

"I couldn't communicate with people I'd known since I was 13. People were having their jobs put on the line, they were having to ask themselves whether they pick me or their job? Just being associated with my name was a take down for people."