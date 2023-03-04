In 2019, Shayna Jack was at the centre of a doping scandal. It almost cost her life.

Shayna Jack. It’s a name we are all familiar with, but for all the wrong reasons.
Not because she is an incredible swimmer and all-round wonderful human being, but because her name was plastered across tabloids after testing positive to a banned substance in 2019.
In our episode of Here If You Need with Shayna this week, we delved into the doping scandal that she openly admits almost cost her life.
Initially banned from the competition for four years, Shayna appealed the punishment to the Court of Arbitration for Sport which reduced her suspension to two years, accepting that Jack did not knowingly ingest the substance.
In most legal systems, you are innocent until proven guilty. In Shayna’s case, she was guilty until proven innocent – and whilst she wasn’t exactly ‘proven innocent’, it was proved she never knowingly took the substance. That, in my opinion, is as good as innocent.
Watch: Shayna Jack on Australian Story. Post continues after video.
