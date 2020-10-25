Time in prison and a surprising phobia: Everything we know about SAS Australia's Ant Middleton.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.



If you've been watching SAS Australia, (who are we kidding, of course you have), you may have questioned where on earth the brutal directing staff have come from, and exactly how they are qualified to physically and mentally push the boundaries of a bunch of Australian celebrities.

Well, perhaps it's no surprise that head of directing staff, Ant Middleton is... about as qualified as it gets.

His short TV intro, he boldly states, "I’ve spent 12 years in the military, four years in the special forces. I’ve saved lives … and I’ve taken lives," just about scratched the surface of it.

The 40-year-old is a former member of the British Army, serving between 1998 and 2002.

He also served in the Royal Marines between 2005 and 2012, joining the special boat service - SBS (the sister unit of the SAS) in 2008.

In 2006, he married his wife, Emilie Middleton, and the pair share five kids together.

In 2006, he married his wife, Emilie Middleton, and the pair share five kids together.