The media storm surrounding the relationship between NRL player Josh Reynolds, and his ex-partner Arabella Del Busso, has been nothing short of intense.

For months, there has been plenty of speculation about what happened between the two, and what has emerged resembles the story line of a Netflix series or true crime podcast.

On Sunday night, Del Busso spoke about their relationship for the first time during an episode of 60 Minutes.

Reynolds and Del Busso appeared on 60 Minutes. Post continues below video.

West Tigers player Reynolds was charged and later acquitted of domestic violence after Del Busso, whose real name is Donna Preusker, took footage showing Reynolds verbally abusing her to police.

In the footage, Reynolds shouted at Del Busso as she sat on his bed, saying she “scared the f*ck out of [him]” and asking her to leave.

“Can you get out of my house. I want you out now. I want you out now or I’m going to f*cking flip it,” he said.

Then it emerged Del Busso, 30, was accused of faking three pregnancies and miscarriages throughout their relationship. She also allegedly duped Reynolds out of money with lies, including the false death of her mother.

Reynolds’ legal team told a Sydney court Del Busso had a history of deception, and had used aliases to allegedly exploit several former partners who came forward.