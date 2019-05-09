The 5 questions everyone's asking about Harry, Meghan and Archie's first official photo shoot.

“Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks.

“We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows,” said Prince Harry.

UM, SIR. Two weeks?

Did you just accidentally admit that your son has been secretly with us for a fortnight?

Or was it just a clunky way of you saying that you’re excited to see how much he changes over the next two weeks?

PLS CLARIFY.

2. Why is your baby far cuter than a typical two-day-old?

It’s a well-known fact that newborn babies look like angry wrinkly old men.

Their scrunched up faces don’t plump out for a good….two weeks or so.

But little Archie has already entered the cute phase – HOW?

3. Meghan, you just gave birth, how are you wearing white... and heels?

We admire your bravery, and dedication.

Because surely all you feel like wearing at this point is PJs, slippers, and a messy bun.

We can only imagine how annoying it must have been to have donned such an outfit two and a half days post-partum.

Meghan's outfit, a white trench style belted dress, is the work of London based menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner.

It's lovely, don't get us wrong.

We just have many feels about you wearing a designer outfit that's white, when you are no doubt battling against some bodily fluid, spillage.