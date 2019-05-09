Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the unexpected name they chose for their son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their son ~ drum roll please ~ Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Earlier in the day, Prince Harry and Meghan shared their first public moment as a family, but left the world hanging as to his chosen name.
Archie Harrison was born at 5:26am on May 6 in a hospital delivery, with Harry describing the birth as “the most amazing experience”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The RF are becoming quite declasse these days.
What struck me wasn’t the surprise of the name but who’d wear a white dress 2 days after giving birth !
No kidding, that’s what I call brave! 😆
But was the born only 2 days ago, or are the rumours it was born a couple of weeks ago true? This might account for the extreme secrecy.