Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the unexpected name they chose for their son.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he added.

“I am incredibly proud of my wife, and every father and parent will say their child is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I am just over the moon.”

You can watch Harry’s press conference on the day of his son’s birth here. Post continues after video.

Video by sussexroyal

This was our first glimpse of new mum Meghan and she looks exactly like any new mum does.

Gloriously happy, deliriously tired, and a little bit sore. And yet she still managed to pop on some heels to front the entire world.

Her little boy was asleep during the photocall, and snuggled up in a little white beanie.

“It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan told reporters.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” she added.

“I don’t know who he gets that from,” Harry joked.

“He’s just been a dream so it’s been a special couple of days,” Meghan added.