The sacrifice nobody noticed Prince Harry has made during Meghan Markle's pregnancy.

From where we sit, watching from Australia, Prince Harry has been nothing but the perfect husband to Meghan Markle.

So it sounds about right that he would make a sacrifice in solidarity with his pregnant wife that many men wouldn’t even consider.

It seems that the 34-year-old has given up alcohol along with Meghan in the months since she became pregnant. Neither Harry or Meghan have been spotted with a drink in their hand since their trip to Dublin in July.

A royal source told The Sun that Harry’s been a total gentleman.

“Meghan obviously cannot drink during her pregnancy and Harry wants to be there to support her,” he said.

“When they are in London, they have been spending more nights in together as he cannot go out drinking with friends like he used to.”

And abstinence from alcohol would be no small feat for the royal – who in his younger years was known for his partying.