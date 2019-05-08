The first photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby boy are here.

Just two days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their firstborn, the pair have posed for their first photocall with their newborn son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that their son, who they have not yet named, has the “sweetest temperament”.

“It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” Meghan told reporters.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” she added.

“I don’t know who he gets that from,” Harry joked.

“He’s just been a dream so it’s been a special couple of days,” Meghan added.