"Over the moon." Exactly what Prince Harry said when he announced the birth of his son.

While announcing the birth of his son Prince Harry was a giggly, beaming, love-struck new dad.
Speaking to waiting media in Windsor, the Duke of Sussex announced he and Meghan Markle had welcomed a baby boy.
“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning,” he said.
“A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it’s been the most amazing experience I could possibly have ever imagined,” he added, bouncing on his heels, a grin plastered on his face.
“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he said giving the crowd a ‘mind-blown’ hand gesture as if he was reliving his wife’s labour, from just a few hours before.
“We’re both absolutely thrilled, and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there, it’s been amazing,” he added.
The royal couple are still thinking about names, with Prince Harry remarking “the baby was a little bit overdue so we’ve had some time to think about it, but yeah, that’s the next step”.
He confirmed that he, Meghan, and their son, would make their first appearance in two days, and by then they will have decided on his name.
Top Comments
So I gather she did have a homebirth, I'm thrilled for her :)
Congratulations to everyone!
The reports are a bit conflicting.
New York Times said:
'her mother, Doria Ragland, was with the new parents at their home, Frogmore Cottage'
(In context it sounded like she was at their home for the birth)
but then said
'some British news outlets were reporting that she was whisked away on Sunday for a hospital delivery.'
Yeah, the cat-and-mouse game of vagaries and omission of (inconsequential) detail in the announcement will probably mean that no-one will ever know for sure. But that's just the point isn't it? To garner attention via mystery? That's much more interesting than releasing a few tiny facts to stop the speculation.