"Over the moon." Exactly what Prince Harry said when he announced the birth of his son.

While announcing the birth of his son Prince Harry was a giggly, beaming, love-struck new dad.

Speaking to waiting media in Windsor, the Duke of Sussex announced he and Meghan Markle had welcomed a baby boy.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning,” he said.

“A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it’s been the most amazing experience I could possibly have ever imagined,” he added, bouncing on his heels, a grin plastered on his face.

You can watch Prince Harry announcing the exciting news below. Post continues after video.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he said giving the crowd a ‘mind-blown’ hand gesture as if he was reliving his wife’s labour, from just a few hours before.

“We’re both absolutely thrilled, and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there, it’s been amazing,” he added.

The royal couple are still thinking about names, with Prince Harry remarking “the baby was a little bit overdue so we’ve had some time to think about it, but yeah, that’s the next step”.

He confirmed that he, Meghan, and their son, would make their first appearance in two days, and by then they will have decided on his name.