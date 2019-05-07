Here's everything we know - or think we know - about Meghan Markle's delivery.



“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

A beaming Prince Harry spoke to media shortly afterwards.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning,” he said.

“A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it’s been the most amazing experience I could possibly have ever imagined,” he added.

“I haven’t been at many births, this is definitely my first,” he joked. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible and, as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for – so I’m just over the moon.”

While the place of birth is yet to be confirmed by officials, it has been reported Meghan – who was a week overdue – was whisked away to hospital on Sunday by Harry and their Scotland Yard security team, despite many reports claiming she had planned a home birth.

But it wasn’t to the Frimley Park hospital in Surrey – a half an hour drive from their home – as previously speculated.

The Daily Mail reports it is likely she was taken to the Portland Hospital in London, in a ward costing more than $37,000, according to The Sun.

The hospital is where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were born, and where Victoria Beckham gave birth.

The exclusive maternity ward reportedly offers luxurious five-star hotel service for new mums, with 36 private rooms as well as a nursery.

It is not known whether Meghan, 37, was induced, but sources say she stayed overnight with Prince Harry at her side, before her baby was born at 5.26am on Monday morning, local time.

The Sussexes announced last month they wanted to keep the details surrounding the birth of their first child private.

The announcement came after it was revealed the couple would welcoming their baby in the Lindo Wing of London’s St Mary’s Hospital, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delivered all three of their children before facing the media for the famous photos on the hospital steps.