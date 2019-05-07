Here's everything we know - or think we know - about Meghan Markle's delivery.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
The world was abuzz with baby joy today after news broke that Meghan Markle had given birth to a boy.
Buckingham Palace announced the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labour in the early hours of Monday morning, London time, and less than half an hour later, they confirmed the birth of a boy, whose name is yet to be announced.
“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the statement read.
Top Comments
Interesting that this incredibly speculative article (speculative because you actually have no confirmed information to go on) avoids mentioning another possibility: that she had a c-section. I'm not here to suggest one choice is better than another, but find it interesting that you assume she had a vaginal delivery. Why not extend your speculation to the other quite valid possibility that she delivered via c-section?
She looks pretty chipper in the photos for someone who had a C section 2 days prior, but perhaps that's one of the benefits of doing yoga. You bounce back quickly.
This article was published before she was seen in public. As an aside, she looked pretty uncomfortable to me in that photocall (not snarking, just observing) - but yeah, pretty early to be home after surgery if that was the case.