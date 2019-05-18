Meghan Markle had a vision for her perfect birth, as most expectant mothers do. She wanted a homebirth at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where she lives with Prince Harry.

But as is often the case when it comes to birthing a baby, it appears things didn’t go quite to plan.

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie Mountbatten Windsor into the world at 5:26am on May 6th. Harry made the announcement in Windsor on the couple’s property.

Here is the trailer to the BBC’s peek inside Portland Hospital. Post continues after video.

But with the release of Archie’s birth certificate on Friday, it’s been confirmed Meghan actually gave birth an hour up the road in London at The Portland hospital, the UK’s only private maternity hospital.

Previously unable to confirm the rumours of its Royal patient, The Portland today issued a statement congratulating the couple.

“Huge congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of baby Archie.