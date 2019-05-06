IT'S HAPPENED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed a baby boy.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

On Monday morning London time, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy with Prince Harry by her side.

Buckingham Palace announced the Duchess had gone into labour in the early hours of Monday morning, and less than half an hour later, confirmed that the couple had welcomed a boy.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the palace said.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”