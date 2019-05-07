Literally just everything we know so far about the birth of the royal baby.

At 5.26am on Monday morning, London time, Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy at Windsor, with Prince Harry by her side.
“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the palace said.
“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”
Here’s everything we know so far about the birth of the newest royal baby.
Prince Harry is very excited.
Speaking at Windsor on Monday morning, Prince Harry was very keen to tell the world that yes, he’s a dad now, and yes, his wife did a childbirth.
Top Comments
Good on them for being understated and private. I never liked how William and Waity would pose on the steps mere hours after, that was unrealistic on so many levels and quite staged and attention-seeking. It seemed so showy and so fake. I'm quite impressed with the quiet dignity and privacy they have made this birth. Very classy, unlike the previous royal births.
Diana did the same when she gave birth to William as it was a moment in history Why shouldn't Kate and William do the same? Meghan and Harry want it both ways, publicity when it suits, privacy when it doesn't and the latter was a carefully crafted publicity maneouver.
I think posing for the public (who fund your existence) for a literal matter of minutes, before leaving and having absolute privacy - being unseen for weeks to months afterwards up until the christening - is *far* less attention-seeking than drawing the circus out with guessing games, conflicting media releases and then the promise of a big camera appearance in a few days (not to mention Gayle King flying in to cover the story for the American public).... But yeah, see it through whatever filter you wish... though I really struggle to see how you imagine all of this to *not* be staged, curated and utterly unrealistic.
I think the Cambridges played the media game significantly better. They recognised the media interest, allowed a carefully controlled and timely photo shoot and then got the hell out of there. No lurking paps in the bushes or chasing their car home, no wild speculation. For ten minutes of irritation they then were able to get on with things in private.
By playing cat and mouse with the press, all the Sussexes have done is increase speculation, rumour and media frenzy. The photocall will be just at staged as anything the Cambridges did - there's no way Meghan is going to turn up looking anything other than perfect.
So wondering if this will keep all those people critising the couple and making assumptions about the Royals keeping this a secret and not letting anyone know, quiet. Coming out and talking to the media was a much more personable way to announce the birth and photos are coming in a couple of days. Much more civilised than a photo call hours after the birth on the steps of the hospital.
The announcement was actually made on Instagram, not in person. Tacky, but meh - inconsequential. I daresay their photocall in two days will be just as uncivilized as one on the steps of a hospital - tamato, tomato.
Yes well I guess they can't win. At least that means theres always an opportunity for people to be snarky. Wouldn't want people to miss out on that.
It's not about "winning", it's simply about being respectful of tradition and duty. There's pushback against the Kardashianisation of the royal family. It's not really hard to fathom why many don't want to see the royals turned into a merched, Instagrammed celebrity family.
I think a lot of people are at what’s known as the ‘bitch eating crackers’ stage with Meghan. For whatever reason, they just don’t like her, so anything she does (no matter how inoffensive) is going to annoy them and bring out the snark. Same goes for Kate, and I suppose the Royal Family in general.