Literally just everything we know so far about the birth of the royal baby.

At 5.26am on Monday morning, London time, Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy at Windsor, with Prince Harry by her side.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the palace said.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Here’s everything we know so far about the birth of the newest royal baby.

Prince Harry is very excited.

Speaking at Windsor on Monday morning, Prince Harry was very keen to tell the world that yes, he’s a dad now, and yes, his wife did a childbirth.