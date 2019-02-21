MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

As Ex-Virgin Matt and Ex-Lesbian Lauren left the show, another drama unfolded: the finger-sucking scandal of 2019.

Both Elizabeth and Sam tell very different stories of how it went down, but yes, it was uncomfortable, and no, no one liked it.

Meanwhile, just when you thought the 'affair' between Sam and Ines couldn't get more is getting more ridiculous, a girls night reveals Ines' true feelings (and they sure ain't pretty).

Also, HOW DOES INES NOT HAVE CHICKEN POX YET?

Clare and Jessie Stephens are grossed out and here to investigate...

Hosts: Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Amelia Navascues

