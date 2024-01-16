The 'old money' haircut you're about to see everywhere.

A new year means many things; a chance to reflect on the year that's gone by, a time to cull absolutely everything and think about your goals and things you're hoping to achieve in the coming year...

Also, new hair. After all, nothing says 'new year, new me' like a fresh haircut.

But gosh, it's tricky to know which direction to go with a hair makeover. New colour? Just a trim? How about a fringe?? MAYBE WE SHOULD DO THE FRINGE?!

Let us help.

If you're a dame with a hair appointment and you're looking for some inspiration, we've got you covered.

Watch: Speaking of beauty trends, here's Leigh Campbell talking about the 'diamond lips' viral hack on You Beauty. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In line with the bold nostalgic beauty revival of 90s grunge and everything Y2k, you might notice people are also drifting towards discrete, vintage-inspired beauty looks as of late. Everything from retro lip colours to iconic makeup trends (ahem, Princess Diana's blue eye makeup has officially made a comeback!) — and even classic hairstyles.

In fact, there's one particular trend we're seeing everywhere. And if you've been looking to finally go shorter, there's never been a better time to take the leap.