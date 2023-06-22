From long layered to shaggy: 5 of the best haircuts for women over 50, according to hairstylists.

At Mamamia, we've been talking a lot about hair over 50.

Recently, one of our contributors Teresa McNamara wrote a whole piece about how she was sick of being prescribed an 'age-appropriate' hairstyle. And the response to this article was huge.

Meaning? It resonated with a hell of women who shared the same experience.

In fact, not too long ago our very own Holly Wainwright actually talked about turning 50 and feeling "rebellious about having so very much hair at my age."

In an article she wrote, "I think I was supposed to cut my hair at 50. Get something a bit more 'sensible' going on. But I can't."

Because, as it seems, for quite some time women have felt like they've needed to fit into a certain box when it comes to their style over 50.

And as we all know, it's total BS.

Hair is such a personal thing – and you should always feel like you have the freedom to do whatever the hell you want no matter what age you are.

So, how are people wearing their hair over 50? And what are some options if you want something different?

Watch: Short hairstyles we love. Story continues after video.