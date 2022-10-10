"A huge mistake." 32 women share their before and after fringe photos.

The thought process behind getting a fringe is a many-layered thing. Sometimes quite literally.

It’s a commitment to blow drying and daily styling, maybe a process of reinvention, and for some, a post-breakup power move. Please note: this is generally not advised.

Now, we all know there is only a fine line between discovering your new signature hairstyle or the cut that will haunt you for the rest of your life.

Hairdressers translated. Here’s what they really think when you’re in the salon chair. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

We at Mamamia know the gravitas of this decision. And to help you answer the age-old conundrum of ‘but like… do you think I should get a fringe’, we asked 32 women to share photos of their hair before and after ‘the snip’.