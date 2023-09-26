What happened when Steph Claire Smith's intimate photo was shared is awful. But it's not surprising.

Steph Claire Smith has shared a disturbing experience she had at high school with slut-shaming and image-based abuse.
In an episode of KickPod, Steph opened up about a time a boy at school shared intimate photos of her around her class. She was just 16 years old.
“I remember very clearly walking into school and knowing that it had been shared around the night before,” Steph told her co-host Laura Henshaw.
“Girls wouldn’t talk to me, other than obviously my friends were fine, but girls wouldn’t talk to me. Everyone was just looking at me. Guys would just make comments like ‘Oh, nice photo.’ They're f**king teenagers, they just don’t understand how that feels.”
Steph went on to say she was made to feel ashamed for sending an intimate photo to a person who wasn't her boyfriend. “I wasn’t dating this person that I sent photos to. And they were like, why would you? Why would you do that? That’s so dumb. Like how dumb are you?”
Meanwhile, the boy who shared a photo of an underage girl without consent was treated differently. “He was f**king championed. He was a legend. It was so bad,” she reflected.