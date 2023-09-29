Kendall Jenner shared her dating advice. You should do the opposite.





When I think of celebrities who should be giving dating advice, Kendall Jenner doesn't come front of mind.

But this doesn't mean she has no wisdom to share. After all, it seems like Kendall is always in a relationship.

If that's the kind of life you want, then she must be doing something right.

Kendall gave some sage advice on The Kardashians premiere when a producer probed her with questions about dating, after the sisters joked about their single statuses on a holiday in Cabo.

The confessional started off fine.

“I’m the worst single person ever. Because I’m not going out, I’m not exploring anything. I just sit at home," Kendall admitted.

I mean... huge mood. Hard relate.

Then Kendall added something I can't stop thinking about. "But whatever. I don't chase, I attract," she rather cavalierly declared.

She dropped this dating mantra a little too... casually.

There is nothing casual about casual dating. In my experience, it involves meticulously planned nights out with women friends (can't have any men as it affects your chances) to search for men, spending night after night swiping countless dating apps, and hours messaging people who commonly stop replying before a date is ever even organised.

And if a date happens, it's organising a meeting time around each person's schedule only for them to cancel on you at 6pm after you've already shaved your legs at 5:30pm.

Again, it's not casual.

Of course, Kendall did not coin this expression. "I don't chase, I attract," is a mindset used in manifestation circles.

This also isn't the first time Kendall has said it. In August 2023, she told E! in a behind-the-scenes interview for a Calvin Klein campaign that "'I don't chase, I attract. What's meant for me will simply find me."

Later in the confessional, when asked if she's a "relationship girl", Kendall quickly responds "Yeah... and it's not something I'm looking for either, I just find myself in relationships."

This checks out.

Just this February 2023, Kendall reportedly 'found herself' dating Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.