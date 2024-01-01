



It’s that time of the year when everyone on Instagram crafts up a carefully curated post sharing their highlights from the year prior. Weddings, babies, Europe trips and engagement photos flood feeds around January 1, serving as a reminder of just how little you did in 2023.

It's easy to fall victim to comparison, especially if, like most of us, you weren’t able to stick to your New Year’s resolutions past the first week of January. Add all the challenges you were forced to face, watching other people’s best moments can be… rough.

Luckily, the start of 2024 symbolises new beginnings and gives everyone the opportunity for a fresh start. This year, however, we’re changing things up, and instead of setting a long list of resolutions that won’t make it past the first month, we’re picking out a word of the year.

Hear me out.

We live in the age of instant gratification, resulting in us wanting to reach our goals quickly. But switching up your lifestyle isn’t something that can be achieved overnight, in fact, it may even take longer than a year for lifelong habits to change.

It's why resolutions set us up for failure, because there’s no quick fix for creating lasting change, rather, we should focus on a more holistic approach by picking out a guiding word instead.

Usually when we create resolutions, we write vague intentions such as, “eat healthier” or “workout more”, but when choosing a word, one needs to think about how they want to feel this year instead.