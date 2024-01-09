'I just culled my makeup bag and ditched these 4 products.'

It's the start of 2024, and this means two things: New Year's resolutions and an itch to absolutely cull all The Stuff from every inch of your life. Including your beauty routine.

And seeing as I test a LOT of products throughout the year, it makes clearing out my beauty cupboard quite the task.

Invariably, my makeup bag ends up somehow splitting itself into three or four makeup bags throughout the year, because I never want to let go of anything (the pretty packaging! the colours!) and want to try all of the things. Which is silly, really. Because I only ever end up using a few select products on the daily.

And look, there's no point hanging onto those matte lipsticks I haven't worn since 2011.

Along with half of the stuff being expired and gross, there's also a lot of products and practices that've changed in the past year – so it's time to shake things up.

Watch: Remember that time I put 10 pumps of foundation on my face? I do. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Just for the record, this doesn't mean you can't wear and love these products. Of course not! What you put on your face is totally up to you. This is more to do with what kind of formulas are popular right now and the stuff I'm using more and more!