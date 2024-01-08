'When I found out I was having a baby boy, I sobbed for hours.'





When I found out I was having a healthy baby boy, I burst into tears and sobbed for hours.

This pregnancy had felt so different to my first with my son Patrick. I thought I had been sick the first time around, but it was nothing this time. My skin was all weird, and there was no sign of the lovely pregnancy hair I'd had the last time. As much as it's possible to tell at 10 weeks, I even felt like I was carrying differently.

I had convinced myself that I was having a girl, so it genuinely shocked me when my OB told me I would soon be the mother of two boys.

I am happy to admit that I am your stereotypical, basic b*tch girly girl. I like clothes, shoes and makeup. I like the colour pink and Disney. I have always played netball and danced, and to this day one of my most traumatic childhood memories is being required to attend my brother's cricket games. I do not like toilet humour, have zero interest in cars or construction vehicles and can barely tell the difference between a T-Rex and a Stegosaurus.

I also have an amazing relationship with my mum. We have similar interests in books, TV, movies, art and travel and genuinely enjoy spending time together. I had always assumed I would get to recreate this relationship with my daughter. My mum and my brother have a great relationship too, but it’s very different. He's unlikely to want to go away with her for a weekend hiking and antiquing or have a wine and cheese night watching Gilmore Girls.