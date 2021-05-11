"There's something between its legs": 16 women on their accidental gender reveals.

If you're a woman with a small tenant living in your uterus, chances are many people have already asked you: "Do you know what your having?"

And while gender reveal parties seem to be the new norm (the burst of blue or pink from balloons, cannons, piñatas, a casual explosion etc. etc.), finding out the sex of your baby isn't something everyone wants to do.

Some people enjoy the old school mystery of not knowing - that little bit of excitement in a world where everything is so, y'know, accessible.

So, what happens when you make it pretty clear that you don't want to find out your baby's gender and then someone... slips up?

Here's 16 women on the moment they accidentally found out their baby's gender.

Rachel.

Our poor doctor! I was referring to the baby as 'he' all the way through my pregnancy as that is what I felt I was having - but we didn’t want to know officially. During a routine scan in the rooms at 35-ish weeks, I said that ‘he’ has been having the hiccups a lot, and the doctor said: "Oh, so you know it’s a boy?".

My husband and I were like "umm.... no", and the doctor said "Hahaha that's good, cause that is just the umbilical cord", but it was a little obvious that we were in fact having a boy.

My husband and I didn’t speak about if for a week and then one night in bed he said "Do you think that the doctor slipped up?" and I was like "yeah". There are no hard feelings at all about it - my husband and I laugh about it!

Hannah.

It was my second babe and the person doing the scan just came out with, "It looks like you are having a beautiful baby girl!"

Laura.

My OB knew I didn’t want to know the gender in my first pregnancy, however towards the end of my pregnancy during a scan he said "yeah, that’s a girl for sure."