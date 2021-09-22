Luke was meant to be a woman, and 6 other things you didn't know about Gilmore Girls.

It's been 21 years since Gilmore Girls first dropped on our screens, and the iconic series remains a classic to this day.

Over seven seasons, we watched our favourite characters grow up, fall in love and get their hearts broken. But it turns out there's a lot more to the series than we knew those many years ago.

Wait, but how well do you really know the Gilmore Girls? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

From the show's one unusual Emmy win to the reason everyone was speaking so fast, here are seven things you probably didn't know about Gilmore Girls.

Gilmore Girls was Alexis Bledel's first acting role.

Aside from appearing as an extra in Rushmore, Alexis' role as Rory was her first gig... which, believe it or not, also explains why Lauren Graham (who played Lorelai) had her arm around Rory so much.

"There's a thing, especially on that show, where the camera moves," Graham told CNN in 2013.

"It's very complicated, you have to be talking; everything has to be exactly right. Then you have to land at a certain mark. [Alexis] had never hit a mark before. And so I would put my arm around her and often be arm-in-arm with her.

"So we're hanging onto each other. I'm literally pulling her to and fro. But she learned very quickly and is obviously a natural, so it's just one of those things that happened to work."

Image: The WB.