'I'm not a good mum and I feel like my kids are suffering.'

I had a realisation this week. I’m not a very good mum.

This isn’t me self-flagellating unnecessarily, the way some overly self-critical mothers do.

I’m not giving myself a hard time because I don’t work at the canteen, go to the school assemblies, or put a Pinterest-worthy selection of fresh foods in the school lunchboxes (although, spoiler-alert, I do none of these things).

I’m not looking for people to pat me on the back and tell me that I’m a much better mum than I think I am. Because unfortunately, while people may say that, it wouldn’t be true.

Here is what is true. I love my kids with a ferocity that sometimes wakes me up at night and makes me go into their rooms to watch them sleep. I know most of their friends’ names, I occasionally go to school and sporting events, I ask my kids questions about their respective days.

I do all the things that are required of a parent to an average standard. Occasionally I do it to an above-average standard … but that is usually to ward off the gnawing sense of guilt that I’m not doing enough.

Because I’m not. And my kids are suffering for it.

It's worst with my son – the oldest, the only boy, a teenager. He is, what I have come to call affectionately, a cave-dweller. If it were up to him, he’d spend the entirety of his life in his dark bedroom watching his iPad and eating junk food. And, because it is up to him, when he’s not at school, this is exactly what he does. He doesn’t enjoy showering, socialising, sports or sunshine. He also doesn’t like vegetables. Recently I bribed him to eat some fruit and vegetables (with junk food). Afterward, when he immediately retreated to his darkened cave, I didn’t protest. I was delighted. With him in his cave, I could move to other things.