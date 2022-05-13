'I'm a dermatologist and there are 7 things I always tell my patients.'

Why is it that we're always bugging innocent dermatologists to tell us what they do at work? Good question, friend.

Look, we're nosy. And we love to nerd out when it comes to skincare. But for the most part, we also want to be here to help straighten out the complicated world that is taking care of your skin.

Because we know how confusing it can be. (VERY). With so many different ingredients, devices and treatments out there, sometimes it's worth bringing it back to the experts and what they really recommend.

Below, we asked Melbourne dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald to share the top things she always tells her patients. And guess what? She did! How good.

Off we go!

1. Actually wear sunscreen every single day.

You've heard it eleventy million times before, but we're going to say it again in case you were on the phone or something - sunscreen is *literally* the secret to better skin.

Not only does it prevent the signs of skin ageing, but it also helps protect you from, y'know, CANCER.

"If you want good skin, wear your sunscreen every day, not just when you’re going to be outdoors for prolonged periods or in the sun," said Dr McDonald.

"Most signs of ageing that are caused by the sun, fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, and sagging, caused by a little bit of UV light every day over many years.

"This may even be through glass whilst being indoors. If you want to prevent these and reduce your risk of skin cancer, then the best approach is to wear a high protection SPF sunscreen every single day, even if you don’t expect to go outside."

Because no matter how overcast or cold it is outside, UV RAYS WILL STILL GET YA.

Plus, it's so easy to wear sunscreen every day - there are so many great new formulas out there for every skin type, so as if you wouldn't want to do it. It would be very silly not to.