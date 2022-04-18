I’m a beauty editor. There are 8 non-negotiable products I'm buying for winter.

As I've told you more times than possibly necessary, I have dry skin. Very annoying, dry, b**chy skin. So when winter waddles it's sweet way 'round the corner, I like to be ready. Waiting with a giant bag full of tricks (skincare products) that'll help me backflip my way out of the dreaded effect of winter: Flake Face.

You know what I'm talking about. When your skin is just perpetually thirsty, dry, red and irritated under your makeup?

Ugh. Sucks.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In my years of being a beauty editor, every time winter has rolled around, I've tried a bunch of different products to help fend off the dreaded effects of Flake Face.

Zillions of creamy cleansers, lotions and balms.

And no, it's not easy. In fact, sometimes it feels stupidly hard to find stuff that works.

What this means is that I've secured a cute, tight edit of non-negotiable products - those I actually turn to when things get chilly. My winter squad.

Curious to find out what they are? Walk with me.

Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia