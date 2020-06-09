Ask anyone who identifies with having 'problem skin' and they'll tell you it often feels debilitating.

Physically, sure. Acne, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea and the like are often painful and sore to touch. But considering your skin is one of the first things people see when they meet you, feeling unhappy with the way your skin looks can affect how you live your life.

But what if we didn't see 'problem skin' and a problem anymore? What if it were just... skin?

Don't worry, I'm not proposing we chuck all our skincare products in the bin. Rather, I'd like to suggest a move towards being a bit kinder to ourselves and our skin instead of putting it down.

Coming out of isolation having spent a large amount of time looking at my own face in the reflection of my screen on video meetings and FaceTime calls, I've become reacquainted with what my skin looks like without makeup.

Do I love how foundation makes my face look glowy AF? 100 per cent. But it's also important to know skin doesn't always look like the epitome of health and wellness without it, and that's OK too.

For decades, and still today, natural skin texture has been erased from society in pore-less foundation ads and magazine airbrushing. And while some brands are shifting towards more realistic representation in their advertising, it's kind of up to us to re-learn what skin - all types of skin - can look like while we wait for the rest to catch up.

The good news is there's a really easy way to do this... other than looking at your own face in the mirror: Instagram.

If you'd like to fill your feed with skin that looks like skin - bumps, eczema, pimples, pores and everything in between - keep scrolling for 24 brilliant accounts to follow.

*Note: Some of these accounts are dedicated to highlighting skin positivity movement. Others are people in beauty who post images of their faces without airbrushing or heavy editing!