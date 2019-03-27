Adult acne isn't fun. Here's what causes it and the best adult acne treatments.

Having adult acne can feel downright unfair.

After all, you did your time. There’s a good chance you’ve been figuring out how to get rid of acne or different types of pimples for years, all in the hope your hormones would get themselves together by your mid twenties. Early thirties at the latest… right?

Not so fast, mate.

Even though you’re well past puberty, are doing your darndest to eat well and exercise, and aren’t out partying every night, adult acne is surprisingly common.

According to Emma Hobson, Education Manager for the International Dermal Institute and Dermalogica, between 40-55 per cent of adults aged 20-40 have been diagnosed with a low-grade, persistent acne and oily skin, with the thirties being the most common years.

So what causes adult acne and what’s the best adult acne treatment? Let’s find out.

Side note – here are seven ways to improve your skin while you sleep in the video below. Post continues after video.

Video by MMC

Adult acne causes.

Although it might feel like you’ve got the face of a greasy high school student, adult acne and teenage acne are quite different.

“The first difference is that adult acne seems to be more persistent than teen acne with low-grade breakouts. Nodules and cysts (the angry, red, inflamed type of pimples) are less prevalent.

“However, acne scarring for adults can also be more prevalent, due to the skin losing its ability to repair itself,” explains Hobson.

Adult acne is also more likely to be found on areas like the neck, under and running along the jaw, as well as around the borders of the hairline, unlike teen acne, which commonly occurs on the cheeks, forehead and chin.

“Adult acne normally has less blackheads present and there tends to be a general increase in skin sensitisation. Generally speaking, adult acne tends not have the same severity as pubescent acne.”