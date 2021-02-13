I reviewed over 40 sunscreens in 2020. Here are 10 things I learned.





Hi! I’m Hannah and I love testing sunscreens. I love wearing them, I love reapplying them, and I love the way they keep my skin happy and healthy.

As a sunscreen advocate with a pharmaceutical research background, I've tried A LOT of different sunscreens. In 2020 alone, I tried over 40 different formulations.

Why? So you don't have to!

I'm committed to finding the best sunscreens for every skin type - and making the science behind SPF relatable.

Watch: Here's how to protect your skin from the sun.



Video via Mamamia

Here, I've rounded up 10 of the most important things I learned after reviewing over 40 sunscreens in 2020, including the savey and spendy options that take top place.

I’ve picked up some handy tips and tricks along the way, so I hope you learn something here too!

1. 'Flashback' from sunscreen is a myth.

I started photographing every single sunscreen with flash (all kinds of sunscreens) and not one gave me a visible flashback. Not even the thickest zinc-based sunscreens.

Please wear sunscreen every day - it won’t ruin your photos, I promise.

2. Sunscreen is no more likely to break you out than any other product category.

It's true! Don't be scared your sunscreen will make you break out any more than your other skincare products.

A tip: Be sure to properly cleanse at night. For example, massage your cleanser in for at least a minute, or do a double cleanse.

If you're prone to breakouts and acne, I promise that paying more attention to the cleansing step will change your skin.

Listen: There are a lot of rumours, myths and misinformation out there about sunscreen. UVA vs. UVB? Chemical vs. physical? On this episode of You Beauty’s Wildcard series, Leigh sits down with chemistry PhD and science educator, Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin, to discuss all things sunscreen and sun safety.