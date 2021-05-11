Just a handy guide on the skincare ingredients you definitely shouldn't mix together.

Whether you're absolutely obsessed with skincare or a bit of a newbie (omg, welcome! Take a seat), the whole 'building a skincare routine' thing can be confusing AF. Daunting, even.

And if you're anything like us, sometimes you feel like you need a science degree just to unpack the product labels and all the fancy sounding ingredients.

What's more, half of the stuff sounds like it would 100 per cent melt your face off if you're not careful (lookin' at you AHAs and BHAs). And they can! Goodness, they can turn on you.

Knowing *exactly* what's in your products and how they all work together is the best way to ensure your skincare routine is effective without leaving you looking like Two-Face.

To help you get started, we're about to unpack some of the skincare ingredients you absolutely shouldn't use together.

So, please - pop on that science hat and let's have a read (or at least skim to the good bits).

Don't mix: Retinol, AHAs and BHAs.

Woah, woah, woah! Slow down there, crazy.

Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic acid and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid don't really mix well with retinol - like at all. Throwing them all on together is waaay too much for your little face.

Remember, these are all good, thorough exfoliating ingredients. So going too hard and using too them all at once will mean these products will overwork the skin, breaking down healthy cells and making it very confused.

