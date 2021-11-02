Spot treatments, and 3 other mistakes you're making when trying to get rid of pimples.

If you're a person with a face, chances are you've had to deal with pimples at some point in your life. Some of us lucky squids get to deal with them even more so than others.

And when it comes to treating and preventing breakouts, there are honestly *endless* options out there - from fancy spot treatments to acne-fighting serums and 'skin-clearing' lotions.

Yet somehow, keeping those annoying breakouts off your face isn't easy. In fact, it's really very hard.

Why?

Well, apparently, there are a few things you could be doing wrong when you're trying to treat your pimples.

Yes, really!

Like, we all obviously know the not-good way to deal with pimples involves squeezing and scarring and all that other fun stuff - but we're talking about a few other sneaky things.

Things that we didn't know about, and reckon you would like to know about, too.

We've even enlisted the help of an expert to tell us all the mistakes we're making when it comes to treating pimples.

1. You're spot treating your pimples.

Whenever a big ol' shiner pops up, the goal is to get rid of it ASAP. Correct?

So, you'll usually reach for one of the 638 spot treatments you have slinking around in your bathroom cupboard. You slap this straight on your cute little pulsating twin and wait for it to dry out and... disappear.

But alas... the f**king thing ends up hanging around for a whole week. And - oh - is that another spot right beside it?? GOOD.

Now, according to experts, the issue here is that you're treating what's already on the surface when you should actually be concentrating on preventing breakouts as a whole.