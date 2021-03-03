A beauty editor on the cardinal rules of skincare: from your routine to ingredients.

The skincare world is a real fickle ol' beast, isn't it? It's so dang overwhelming. Especially when it comes to to choosing the right ingredients for your skin.

Like, what's the rule here? When do you use hyaluronic acid? What about retinol? Does everyone need to use AHAs? WHAT ABOUT THE AHAs?

Between the mountains of products now available, the #shelfie-worthy packaging, and the fact that a fancy new ingredient pops up every 48 hours (hello! Please sit) - working out what ingredients your skin *actually* needs is a total TASK. And figuring out which products you're supposed to use when is even harder.

So, where does one start?

To break down which ingredients do what (and when you should use them), we've pulled together a cute lesson to help you get started.

How do you know which ingredients your skin needs?

As we mentioned before (how awkward... are you skimming?), there are A LOT of different skincare ingredients out there, and everyone's skin has different needs.

Whether it be dryness, pigmentation, acne, fine lines, wrinkles and the gang - we all have our own chief skincare concerns and individual preferences as to what we want to target.

However! There are some core ingredients that can benefit most skin types - such as your hyaluronic acids (which help keep your skin stay plump, hydrated and happy) and a dedicated broad-spectrum sunscreen, which you probably already wear every single day, right?

Ideally, you'll have these ingredients, as well a couple of hard-hitting anti-ageing ingredients (such as retinol or bioxilift) in your routine to help plump and firm your skin.

What you *don't* want to do is to trash your skin with a thousand different hard-hitting ingredients and end up giving yourself a cute little chemical-peel every night and waking up with red, irritated skin and long-term sensitivity. Not fun.

And on top of that, your morning skincare routine and your nighttime skincare routine should look pretty different, because your skin has different needs during the day than when you're asleep.

Still with us?

Gimme specifics! Which ingredients should I use and when?

Alrighty. We've pulled together a simple guide to show you which skincare ingredients are best for your skin needs, along with what to use in the morning vs nighttime (cause y'know, skincare is confusing).

SPF

Let's start with the most obvious (and important) ingredient, shall we?

We know it probably seems like a total no-brainer, but your SPF products should be part of your everyday routine in order to protect your skin against the effects of sun damage during the day.