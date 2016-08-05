13 famous women talk frankly about their boobs.

In 2002, the legendary Maya Angelou spoke to Oprah about getting older.

“My knees are gone, and I find that my hair has changed a lot, and the breasts are very interesting — because they are in an incredible race to see which one will touch my waist first. And it’s fun,” she said.

It was so nice, so refreshing to read about breasts in a non-sexual way. We’ve rounded up XX celebrities talking about their boobs in a way every woman can relate to.

“I saw a picture of them a couple of days ago from when I was 19, and my boobs were way bigger. They were a D, and now they’re a small C, because I lost weight. There was something so beautiful about the size of them. When I look back, I’m like, ‘Why did I always give myself such a hard time?’ Nobody gave me sh-t about it except me.”

“You always want what you don’t have. My whole life I’ve been obsessed with breasts. I love them. I don’t like fake things, but I wouldn’t mind buying myself a pair before I die. When I hear men say, ‘I don’t want droopy breasts,’ I think, I’m sorry, you’re not really a man. A man likes a woman as she is. You know when you meet a real man from the way he talks about a woman.”

“People make comments about my breasts online all the time. Stuff like, ‘You should wear a bra.’ The weird part is, I am wearing a bra! Sorry, I don’t have fake boobs, and I like where God placed mine. I never got the ‘This Is Where Breasts Should Be’ memo. I go to the Korean spa — you’re around all these other naked women — and I think how different we all are is neat. You can’t standardise bodies.”

“I’ve had my body manipulated so many different times for so many different reasons, whether it’s paparazzi photographers or for film posters. That [Interview shoot] was one of the ones where I said: ‘OK, I’m fine doing the topless shot so long as you don’t make them any bigger or retouch.’ Because it does feel important to say it really doesn’t matter what shape you are … I think women’s bodies are a battleground and photography is partly to blame. Our society is so photographic now, it becomes more difficult to see all of those different varieties of shape.”

“I developed breasts very early, around nine years old. I developed breasts so weird and high, it’s possible they were above my collarbone. At that point, wearing a bra was not so much about holding the breasts up, as clarifying that they were not a goiter. My mother knew the importance of getting the right fit for a bra, so she took me to JCPenney and tried one on over my clothes. She tried a bra on me over my clothes in the middle of JCPenney. I thank her for this. This early breast-related humiliation prevented me from ever needing to participate in ‘Girls Gone Wild’ in my twenties.”

“My dad’s cool because I’m sure he’d maybe rather me not have my tits out all the time, but he’d rather me have my tits out and be a good person than have a shirt on and be a bitch … if you’ve got your tits out, you can’t really be an asshole.”

Ruby Rose “As a little kid, I was convinced that I was a guy. I used to bind with ACE bandages, which is really, really bad for you. I was like, five or six? I was really young. I didn’t have anything there to bind! I used to sleep on my chest because I thought it would stop me from getting boobs. I used to pray to God that I wouldn’t get breasts. Then in my teens, I tried to be quite feminine. My mum was pushing me to do some modeling — everyone said I was a very pretty girl. And then one day it just got too much. I shaved my head and just went ‘Fuck you’ to everyone who thought I need to look a certain way.”

“They’re amazing! They’ve tripled in size. I was a 34A. Now I’m a 36C. I’m so excited! I’m telling everyone I know, ‘Go ahead, touch them.'”

“I lay on my back one night and looked down at my feet, and I prayed to God. I said, ‘God, will you please let me have boobs so big that I can’t see my feet when I’m lying down?’ God answered my prayers. I had no clue they would fall into my armpits eventually.”

“Sexy when I was younger always meant boobs, and I’ve never had boobs in my life, so I always felt that sexy was out of the question for me. I used to really want to be that kind of voluptuous girl, and I’ve just kind of embraced that I’m not.”

“Every night I would sit in the bath and cry, I prayed my boobs would stop growing. [My dad] told me I had a body not many girls have, that later it would lead to attention from men, but that the most important thing was that I was a wonderful girl and I had to understand my self worth.”

“Matters like the taboo of the nipple in the 21st century, public breastfeeding, slut shaming, fat shaming, breast cancer awareness, body positivity, gender inequality, and censorship have found their way into mainstream discussion. But unfortunately the emphasis in the press has been on sensationalising my breasts, chiefly in terms of my family … I didn’t choose my public life, but it did give me a platform to help make body politics newsworthy… I am not trying to argue for mandatory toplessness, or even bralessness.

“What I am arguing for is a woman’s right to choose how she represents her body — and to make that choice based on personal desire and not a fear of how people will react to her or how society will judge her. No woman should be made to feel ashamed of her body.”

“I was, like, 12 and all the other girls in my grade had huge boobs already — and I was puny. I’m tiny still to this day — I’m a 32A.”

“I wish I had smaller boobs every day of my life as I love to wear spaghetti tops braless or go for the smallest bikini designs. If I could just take them off like they were clip-ons.”

