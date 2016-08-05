13 famous women talk frankly about their boobs.

In 2002, the legendary Maya Angelou spoke to Oprah about getting older.

“My knees are gone, and I find that my hair has changed a lot, and the breasts are very interesting — because they are in an incredible race to see which one will touch my waist first. And it’s fun,” she said.

It was so nice, so refreshing to read about breasts in a non-sexual way. We’ve rounded up XX celebrities talking about their boobs in a way every woman can relate to.

“I saw a picture of them a couple of days ago from when I was 19, and my boobs were way bigger. They were a D, and now they’re a small C, because I lost weight. There was something so beautiful about the size of them. When I look back, I’m like, ‘Why did I always give myself such a hard time?’ Nobody gave me sh-t about it except me.”

“You always want what you don’t have. My whole life I’ve been obsessed with breasts. I love them. I don’t like fake things, but I wouldn’t mind buying myself a pair before I die. When I hear men say, ‘I don’t want droopy breasts,’ I think, I’m sorry, you’re not really a man. A man likes a woman as she is. You know when you meet a real man from the way he talks about a woman.”

