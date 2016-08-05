13 famous women talk frankly about their boobs.

In 2002, the legendary Maya Angelou spoke to Oprah about getting older.
“My knees are gone, and I find that my hair has changed a lot, and the breasts are very interesting — because they are in an incredible race to see which one will touch my waist first. And it’s fun,” she said.
Amanda Seyfried
“I saw a picture of them a couple of days ago from when I was 19, and my boobs were way bigger. They were a D, and now they’re a small C, because I lost weight. There was something so beautiful about the size of them. When I look back, I’m like, ‘Why did I always give myself such a hard time?’ Nobody gave me sh-t about it except me.”
Zoe Saldana
“You always want what you don’t have. My whole life I’ve been obsessed with breasts. I love them. I don’t like fake things, but I wouldn’t mind buying myself a pair before I die. When I hear men say, ‘I don’t want droopy breasts,’ I think, I’m sorry, you’re not really a man. A man likes a woman as she is. You know when you meet a real man from the way he talks about a woman.”
Big boobs? Let Ivanka Trump be your fashion spirit animal. (Post continues after gallery.)